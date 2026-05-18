2027: Jonathan Picks PDP Forms, Awaits Court Decision On Eligibility

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Fresh indications have emerged that former President Goodluck Jonathan may yet join the 2027 presidential contest, despite earlier signals that he would stay away from frontline politics.

Findings by THE WHISTLER revealed that the former president has already secured Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through some of his allies in what insiders describe as preliminary groundwork for a possible comeback bid.

It was gathered that the former president picked the forms from the Kabiru Turaki-led faction following the restoration of the faction by the Board of Trustees after the Supreme Court judgement.

A source close to the former president disclosed that Jonathan’s final decision would depend entirely on the outcome of an ongoing legal battle surrounding his eligibility to seek another term in office.

At issue is the constitutional debate over whether Jonathan’s completion of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s tenure following his death in 2010, alongside his subsequent election in 2011, amounts to two terms under the amended constitutional provisions on presidential tenure.

According to the source, Jonathan’s camp maintains that he only won one presidential election in his own right and therefore remains eligible to contest again.

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“If the judgment goes in his favour, he will declare. If it does not, the ambition will be abandoned,” the source told THE WHISTLER on Monday.

The development comes amid increasing uncertainty within the opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections, particularly within the PDP where internal divisions and leadership disputes continue to shape political calculations.

The former president’s possible re-entry is also expected to reshape ongoing alignments among opposition figures, including former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, who sources said recently held a private meeting with Jonathan.

Insiders, however, claimed Obi may have underestimated the seriousness of the former president’s consultations after reportedly leaving the meeting with the impression that Jonathan had no immediate presidential ambition.

However, Jonathan’s possible return is already generating mixed reactions within opposition circles, with some political actors and commentators alleging that his emergence could ultimately benefit President Bola Tinubu by further splitting opposition votes ahead of 2027.

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While there is no evidence directly linking the former president to the ruling camp, the speculation has continued to gain traction across political discussions and social media platforms amid growing concerns over the opposition’s inability to unite behind a single candidate.

Jonathan is said to be receiving encouragement from influential northern political interests, especially from the North-West but the project is reportedly facing resistance or indifference from key figures within his traditional political base in the South-South.

Among those allegedly not backing the move are Nyesom Wike and former Bayelsa governor Seriake Dickson.

Sources also claimed that former First Lady Patience Jonathan has distanced herself from any discussions surrounding a possible return bid, amid her closeness to the political camp of First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

Aides who worked closely with Jonathan during his administration are equally said not to be part of the emerging political structure being put together ahead of 2027.

A political analyst who spoke to THE WHISTLER on the condition of anonymity said that a favourable court ruling for Jonathan could alter the opposition equation and trigger fresh political realignments across party lines.

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Efforts by THE WHISTLER to reach Jonathan’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, to confirm the development were unsuccessful as calls and messages sent to him were not responded to as of the time of filing this report.