Abducted Kafanchan Worshippers Freed, Reunite With Families

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The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan has announced the release of worshippers abducted in Kaduna State, ending months of uncertainty for their families and the Christian community in Southern Kaduna.

In a statement issued by the diocesan chancellor, Rev. Fr. Jacob Shanet, the church confirmed that the victims have been reunited with their families and are currently receiving medical and psychosocial support.

The worshippers were among nine persons abducted on February 9, 2026, in an incident that also involved a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Nathaniel Asuwaye, who was earlier released on May 12, 2026.

According to the statement, the freed victims are undergoing treatment and emotional care to aid their recovery and reintegration, with the diocese stressing the importance of continued pastoral support beyond their physical release.

The church expressed gratitude for their safe return, describing it as a moment of relief for families, parishioners, and the wider Christian community.

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It also called for sustained prayers, solidarity, and community support for the victims as they recover from the trauma of their ordeal.

The Diocese of Kafanchan thanked individuals and communities who supported efforts during the period of captivity, describing the development as a time for thanksgiving and reflection.