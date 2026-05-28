APC Undermining Democracy, Says Atiku After Winning ADC Presidential Ticket

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The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of undermining democracy in Nigeria.

Atiku, during his acceptance speech as the presidential candidate of the ADC, lamented the present economic decline, insecurity and growing authoritarianism under the APC administration.

Speaking in his capacity as the ADC presidential candidate, said the ADC had demonstrated that democracy was still alive in Nigeria through the conduct of what he described as a free, fair and transparent primary election.

“I wish to express my profound appreciation for the privilege, which you have bestowed on me, of leading our great party, the African Democratic Congress, into the next elections as its Presidential Candidate,” he said.

“We demonstrated that while democracy is being strangled and squashed by the ruling party and its oppressive and anti-democratic government, democracy is alive and well in the African Democratic Congress.”

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The former vice president alleged that opposition parties across the country were facing crises allegedly engineered by the APC-led government, the Independent National Electoral Commission and elements within the judiciary.

He also accused the government of harassing and intimidating opposition figures, citing the alleged detention of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

“All because he is a leading opposition figure. This kind of cruelty must stop,” Atiku said.

He further alleged that anti-corruption agencies and security institutions were being used to coerce opposition politicians into joining the APC.

“Once a person joins the APC, the harassment ceases and the charges against them magically disappear. This abuse of power must stop,” he stated.

Atiku warned against any attempt to interfere in the affairs of the ADC, saying such moves would be resisted.

“Any further attempt to interfere in the affairs of the party by the Presidency, INEC and judiciary will be fiercely resisted. Enough is enough,” he declared.

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The ADC candidate said the coalition behind the party was formed through “hard work, immense sacrifices and compromises” aimed at protecting Nigeria’s democracy from collapse.

While congratulating other aspirants who contested the party’s presidential ticket, Atiku appealed for unity within the party, insisting that no one emerged as a loser from the exercise.

“This is not the time to celebrate. No one was defeated because we are one party and we all need to recognise the fierce urgency of the moment,” he said.

He specifically called on former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen to join forces with him ahead of the elections.

“In particular, I invite Chief Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen to join me in this fight to save our democracy and our country,” he said.

Outlining his policy direction, Atiku said an ADC government under his leadership would prioritise security, education, the economy, healthcare and restructuring of power relations among the country’s constituent units.

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On insecurity, he accused the current administration of failing to protect lives and property despite worsening violence across the country.

“An ADC government under my leadership will take decisive action to address insecurity and protect lives and property in the country,” he said, promising massive recruitment into the armed forces and police, improved welfare, modern equipment and enhanced intelligence sharing.

On education, Atiku said his administration would implement free and compulsory primary and secondary education while investing in entrepreneurial and technological skills for youths.

“Over 20 million of our school-age children are not in school. This cannot be tolerated in the modern world,” he said.

He also criticised the APC government’s economic policies, saying Nigerians were facing unprecedented hardship despite official claims of economic growth.

“What has really been growing is the ill-gotten wealth of a few in and around the corridors of power while our people have extreme difficulty finding food to eat,” he alleged.

Atiku further criticised the removal of fuel subsidy, insisting that the proceeds had not been transparently accounted for.

“The savings from subsidy removal has not been accounted for and the economic hardship resulting from the action has been unbearable,” he said.

He also faulted the government’s borrowing profile, alleging that contracts financed with borrowed funds were awarded to cronies without due process.

“The future of our younger generation is being mortgaged with no accountability. That has to change and will change under an ADC government,” he added.

On healthcare, Atiku said his administration would prioritise primary healthcare and establish more world-class medical facilities to reduce medical tourism.

“Our ADC government will prioritise healthcare, with emphasis on prevention,” he said.

The former vice president urged party members and supporters to remain united as preparations begin for the 2027 general election campaign.

“Where the APC government offers meaningless renewed hope, we will provide renewed action to repair the damage that they have done to our economy and society in the last twelve years of misrule,” he stated.