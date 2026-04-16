2027: Nasarawa Governor Anoints Successor

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Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has declared Senator Ahmed Wadada as his preferred candidate to succeed him in the 2027 governorship election.

Sule made the declaration on Thursday during a meeting with political appointees and heads of government agencies at the Government House in Lafia.

Wadada is the senator currently representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor said his decision followed consultations that lasted over a year and involved stakeholders within and outside the state.

According to him, the process included engagements with investors, youth groups, women’s organisations, traditional rulers and party officials across the three senatorial districts.

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He said the exercise was later narrowed to three aspirants before Wadada was selected.

“We had to look for people who has the capacity to be able to win this election.

“After exhaustive consultations, the field was eventually narrowed to three aspirants, each of whom was considered capable of winning. Further consultations were conducted before a final decision was reached in favour of Senator Wadada,” he said.

He added that aspirants from Nasarawa West Senatorial District had agreed to support whoever emerged, noting that they also raised concerns about the distribution of elective positions within the zone.

The governor said he supported the arrangement and urged his appointees to work towards its implementation.

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Sule also asked his political appointees to set aside personal interests and support the party’s candidate.

“Now all the support , now all of us, if we are sincere about the so-called ‘Muje Maha’, now it is the period that ‘Muje Maha’ is Wadada,” the governor said.

He cautioned against mocking other aspirants, stating that the decision did not suggest superiority, as all those considered were capable of winning the election.

The governor also expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would perform strongly in Nasarawa State in the 2027 presidential election.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Labaran Shuaibu Magaji, said appointees were ready to support the governor’s position.