Ogun Governor Approves Day Off, Transport Allowance For Civil Servants

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The Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has approved a weekly day off and a N10,000 monthly transport allowance for civil servants in the state for three months, beginning from April 2026.

The development was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Head of Service, Kehinde Onasanya.

Onasanya said the measures were introduced to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices and the attendant increase in transportation costs and cost of living.

“Towards providing succour to the teeming workforce of Ogun State in light of the hike in the pump price of fuel in the country and its attendant impact on the cost of transportation and general standard of living, Gov Dapo Abiodun has graciously approved one day off duty in a week for workers in the state.

“This is in addition to the payment of N10,000 special transport allowance as palliatives for three months commencing from April, 2026,” he stated.

He added that the intervention was expected to provide relief for workers while also improving productivity.

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The Head of Service, however, noted that workers on essential duties, including medical personnel, judicial staff, teachers, security personnel, and heads of departments, would be exempted from the weekly day-off arrangement but would benefit from the transport allowance.

He explained that accounting officers in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies would determine the specific day off for eligible workers to ensure that service delivery is not disrupted.

Onasanya commended the governor for what he described as a timely intervention and urged workers to reciprocate the gesture with improved dedication and efficiency.