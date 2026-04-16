Olise Better Than Yamal, Says Schweinsteiger

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Former Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder, Bastian Schweinsteiger, has stirred debate in the football world after declaring that Bayern wide man, Michael Olise is a better player than Barcelona’s teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal.

Schweinsteiger made the remarks while reacting to the growing hype surrounding Yamal, who has been widely tipped as one of the brightest young talents in world football.

“I don’t understand how anyone says Yamal is better than Olise,” Schweinsteiger said.

“There’s nothing Yamal does that Olise can’t do better.”

The 2014 World Cup winner also criticised what he described as an attempt to position Yamal as the heir to Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, suggesting that the narrative is being exaggerated.

“Right now it looks like Barcelona are forcing a ‘next Messi’ narrative. It’s getting childish,” he added.

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Yamal, who broke into Barcelona’s first team at a young age, has attracted global attention for his dribbling ability, composure, and creativity, with many pundits and former players praising his rapid development.

However, Schweinsteiger questioned the objectivity of some of those endorsements.

“You see legends praising him, but when you look closely, they’re on Barcelona’s side pushing it,” he said.

In contrast, Schweinsteiger highlighted Olise’s performances in the German league, arguing that the French-born winger has shown a higher level of consistency and quality.

“Meanwhile, there’s a player in Olise who is actually better,” he concluded.

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Olise, who has been one of the standout performers for Bayern this season, has earned plaudits for his technical ability, vision, and impact in matches.