Nigeria Extradites UK Murder, Drug Suspect After Eight-Year Manhunt

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The Nigeria Police Force has extradited fugitive Matthew Chukwuemeka Adebiyi to the United Kingdom after eight years on the run, where he will face charges bordering on murder and drug trafficking.

Authorities acted on a formal request submitted by United Kingdom officials in September 2024, seeking the location, arrest, and extradition of Adebiyi over his alleged involvement in the murder of Joshua Boadu on June 18, 2018.

Investigators said the suspect fled to Nigeria shortly after the incident in a bid to evade arrest.

Law enforcement agencies also linked Adebiyi to the supply of crack cocaine, classified as a Class-A controlled substance, in the United Kingdom between October 2017 and March 2018, further strengthening the case for his extradition.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, “The suspect was arrested on 23rd January 2025 by operatives of the INTERPOL NCB Abuja, following which extradition proceedings were initiated at the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/416/2025.

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“On 16th February 2026, Honourable Justice A.O. Faji granted the application for his extradition in accordance with the Extradition Act, Cap E25, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

Following the court’s approval and the execution of a surrender warrant by relevant Nigerian authorities, officials transferred Adebiyi to United Kingdom law enforcement operatives on April 14, 2026, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos for prosecution.

The NPF reiterated its commitment to international policing collaboration, emphasising ongoing efforts to prevent the country from becoming a refuge for individuals fleeing justice.