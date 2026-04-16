Bandits Attack Kwara Community, Abduct Residents

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Suspected bandits reportedly launched coordinated attacks on three rural communities across two local government areas of Kwara State.

They abducted several residents, injured others, and rustled cattle in another attack that has left locals in fear.

The attack, late Wednesday, targeted Iwo Odo-Ore in Isin Local Government Area, as well as Gaa-Idera and Gaa Dembo-Agunjin communities in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the State.

According to Sahara Reporters, the assailants shot at two people in Gaa-Odera, and kidnapped two people.

In Iwo Odo-Ore, at least five residents were reportedly abducted, including one Alhaji Yusuf Yunusa, alongside four Hausa residents.

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“Alhaji Yusuf is a well-known politician in that axis and the proprietor of a nursery and primary school located at Oke-Onigbin and also in Lagos State,” the report quoted a source to have said.

The source also disclosed that Yusuf had been preparing for a family event prior to the attack: “Alhaji Yusuf had already planned an Islamic graduation ceremony ‘Walimoh’ for his child in Lagos on Saturday.”

In a separate account, another source explained the extent of the attacks in Ifelodun Local Government Area, where the bandits reportedly abducted six persons in Gaa Dembo-Agunjin and two persons in Gaa-Idera.

Quoting the source, “In Gaa-Agunjin, six people were kidnapped, and in Gaa-Idera, two persons were kidnapped while they were planning a wedding scheduled for today (Thursday). They kidnapped the bride’s mother and one other person, and also rustled cattle during the attack.”