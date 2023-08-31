20yr Old Ebonyi Woman Arrested For Dumping Newborn Baby In A Pit Toilet In Anambra

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, has quickly intervened in the in the case of Nwaedoka Chidima from Izzi Community of Ebonyi State who threw her new born baby into a pit toilet in Otuocha community, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State by taking the newborn to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka for treatment, after she was arrested where she had gone to carry out farming job.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Sunday while the baby was rescued late on Tuesday after some residents heard him crying from the pit toilet.

A resident, who gave her name as Esther, said the culprit, who was pregnant at the time, secured a farm job in the community and while on the farm, went to use the toilet after which she came back dripping with blood

According to Esther, a farmer, the suspect requested she stay at her(Esther) residence for a few days to enable her to carry out the farming job she secured in the area.

She said, “Chidimma is my friend, she begged me to stay at my place for few days because of a farming job she got. She was working on the farm when she suddenly started acting funny after she complained of stomach upset and went to the pit toilet to ease herself.

“After spending time in the toilet, she came out with drops of blood. I thought she had a still birth and I quickly invited a nurse who after examining her, disclosed that the baby was gone.

“I encouraged her to travel back home to her parents and notify them of the development because I thought she had a stillbirth.

“It was on Tuesday when we started hearing a baby’s cry that we quickly used a ladder to climb down the pit and rescued the new born baby and immediately alerted security agencies and the Ministry of Women and Social Welfare.”

Mrs Obinabo disclosed that the baby is stable and currently receiving treatment at the hospital while confirming the arrest of the suspect

She decried the high rate at which young girls commit crimes, stating that the young mother won’t go unpunished. She further noted that the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has zero tolerance for such acts.