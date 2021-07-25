3 Dead Bodies Recovered As Commercial Vehicle Tumbles Into Bauchi River 

Nigeria
By News Agency of Nigeria

Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi, says three corpses had been recovered from a river in Gadan Tilde, along Bauchi-Jos Road, in Toro Local Government Area of the state following an accident involving a commercial vehicle on Friday.

Abdullahi told newsmen in Bauchi on Sunday that a search of the river was ongoing to ascertain the number of victims involved in the lone auto-crash.

He explained that the fatal accident occurred on Friday morning at around 1:00am, after the driver of a green-coloured commercial Opel Vectra, with plate number JNN 348 NC, lost control and plunged into the river.

Abdullahi, who identified the driver of the vehicle as one Ahmad Ali, said: “We have not yet confirmed the total number of people involved. A search is still ongoing in the river and all the deceased have been buried.” 

