3 Dead Bodies Recovered As Commercial Vehicle Tumbles Into Bauchi River 

Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi, says three corpses had been recovered from a river in Gadan Tilde, along Bauchi-Jos Road, in Toro Local Government Area of the state following an accident involving a commercial vehicle on Friday.

Abdullahi told newsmen in Bauchi on Sunday that a search of the river was ongoing to ascertain the number of victims involved in the lone auto-crash.

He explained that the fatal accident occurred on Friday morning at around 1:00am, after the driver of a green-coloured commercial Opel Vectra, with plate number JNN 348 NC, lost control and plunged into the river.

Abdullahi, who identified the driver of the vehicle as one Ahmad Ali, said: “We have not yet confirmed the total number of people involved. A search is still ongoing in the river and all the deceased have been buried.”