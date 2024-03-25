Mixer-Truck-Kills-Woman-In-Lagos

248 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A mixer truck on Monday afternoon crushed a woman to death in Lagos State.

The incident happened at the Abule Egba area of the state, inward Mobil filling station.

This was disclosed to THE WHISTLER by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Adebayo Taofiq,

Adebayo said the truck had “brake failure” leading to the accident.

Asked if there were other people who sustained injuries, he said “no”.

Also, LASTMA confirmed the accident in a terse statement on its social media handles.

“A fatal accident occurred earlier this afternoon at Abule Egba Inward Mobil Filling station, just beside the Jubilee bridge.

“A Mixer truck had a brake failure, swerved into the drainage and claimed a life.

“All relevant agencies including LASTMA are fully on ground and necessary action has been taken.

“Our men are also managing the traffic situation effectively,” the agency wrote.