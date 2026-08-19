36 Aid Workers Killed In South Sudan As Attacks Surge

At least 36 humanitarian workers and contractors have been killed in South Sudan since the beginning of 2026, surpassing the total number killed throughout last year, the United Nations has said.

The figure was disclosed on Wednesday by Ramanathan Balakrishnan, the UN humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan, in a statement marking World Humanitarian Day.

Thirty-one humanitarian workers and contractors were killed in South Sudan during the whole of 2025.

“These are not just statistics,” Balakrishnan said, adding, “Every killing must be investigated, and those responsible held accountable. The continued loss of humanitarian personnel, overwhelmingly South Sudanese nationals, is unacceptable.”

The latest deaths come as violence against humanitarian personnel and aid operations continues to increase across the country.

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More than 450 incidents involving violence against humanitarian workers and humanitarian assets were recorded between January and July, according to the UN. The figure is more than double the number recorded during the same period in 2025.

The UN has called on South Sudanese authorities and all parties to the country’s 2018 peace agreement to ensure the safety of humanitarian personnel and guarantee safe access for aid deliveries.

South Sudan remains heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance, with millions of people facing food insecurity and other humanitarian needs.

The UN estimates that about 10 million people in the country will require humanitarian assistance in 2026, while around 7.5 million people are facing acute food insecurity.

The deteriorating security situation has forced humanitarian organisations to reduce or suspend operations in some areas where workers face heightened risks.

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Aid agencies have warned that attacks against their personnel and assets are making it increasingly difficult to reach communities affected by conflict, displacement and food shortages.

The violence comes as South Sudan continues to struggle with instability despite a peace agreement intended to end years of conflict.

The country gained independence from Sudan in 2011 but was plunged into civil war in 2013. Although a peace agreement was signed in 2018, violence has continued in several parts of the country.

The UN has also warned that funding shortages are placing additional pressure on humanitarian operations, with hundreds of thousands of refugees and asylum seekers in South Sudan facing the risk of reduced assistance.

The latest figures were released on World Humanitarian Day, observed annually on August 19 to honour humanitarian workers and highlight the risks they face while delivering assistance in conflict and crisis zones.

The UN has called on authorities and armed groups in South Sudan to respect international humanitarian law and protect humanitarian personnel and civilians.