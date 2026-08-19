Group Questions Tinubu’s Credentials Case Transfer From Kano To Abuja

The Centre for Reform and Public Advocacy has criticised the transfer of a suit challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic credentials from the Federal High Court in Kano to Abuja, alleging bias in the decision.

The group also questioned why Tinubu would allegedly be unwilling to defend the case in Kano if he had nothing to hide regarding the allegations surrounding his academic credentials.

The group made its position known in a statement signed by its Head of Legal Unit, Kalu Kalu Agu, on Wednesday following the transfer of the case from the Kano Judicial Division to the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.PPL

The CFRPA had on June 26, 2026, filed suit No. FHC/KN/CS/312/2026, titled The Incorporated Trustees for Reform and Public Advocacy v. Bola Ahmed Tinubu & 2 Ors, challenging the academic credentials presented by the President.

According to the group, the suit also raises constitutional questions relating to Sections 131 and 137(1)(j) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

CFRPA said the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court ordered the transfer following an application by lawyers representing Tinubu.

Advertisement

The organisation rejected the decision, alleging that the speed and circumstances surrounding the transfer had created a perception of preferential treatment for the President and his legal team.

“The application for transfer was initiated and written by lawyers representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The speed and manner of granting the transfer gives the impression of preferential treatment and creates a reasonable apprehension of bias on the part of the office of the Chief Judge in favour of Mr. Tinubu and his legal team,” the statement said.

The group further argued that moving the case to Abuja would impose additional financial and logistical burdens on its members and witnesses based in Kano.

“Transferring the case to Abuja at the instance of Bola Ahmed Tinubu imposes unnecessary hardship, cost, and inconvenience on the Plaintiff and is designed to frustrate the case,” CFRPA alleged.

It also accused the President and his legal team of attempting to engage in “forum shopping” by moving the case from Kano to Abuja.

“The move from Kano to Abuja appears to be a deliberate attempt to shop for a more convenient forum for Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is the sitting President and to avoid public scrutiny in Kano,” the group alleged.

Advertisement

CFRPA said the judiciary must not only be impartial but must also be seen to be impartial, warning that the transfer could undermine public confidence in the independence of the Federal High Court.

The group therefore called on the Chief Judge to reverse the transfer order and allow the case to proceed in Kano, where it was originally instituted. It also directly questioned Tinubu over the transfer.

“Our question to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu: If Mr. President has nothing to hide regarding the allegations of forgery of academic credentials, why is he afraid of going to the North to stand trial and defend himself in Kano?” the group asked.

CFRPA argued that a President who claims to represent all Nigerians should be prepared to answer constitutional questions arising from his eligibility and credentials in any part of the country.

The organisation said it remained committed to the rule of law, constitutionalism and accountability in public office, adding that it would pursue all lawful means to challenge what it described as any attempt to undermine the case or pervert the course of justice.