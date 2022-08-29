JUST IN: Shekarau Gives Up Senatorial Ticket, Dumps Kwankwaso’s NNPP For PDP

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Ibrahim-Shekarau-dumps-NNPP-for-PDP
Senator Ibrahim Shekarau dumps NNPP for PDP.

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau has formally defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Kano State governor crossed to the PDP during a ceremony held at his Kano residence on Monday.

As a result of his defection, Shekarau said he has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) informing it of his withdrawal as NNPP’s senatorial candidate for Kano Central.

He was received into the PDP by the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Ibrahim-Shekarau-dumps-NNPP-for-PDP-2-1
PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and others receive Senator Ibrahim Shekarau from NNPP

The defection of the Kano Central senator came about three months after he crossed from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the NNPP.

PDP chieftains who witnessed the senator’s defection include the party’s vice-presidential candidate and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Darius Ishaku of Taraba.

Others are former Vice President Namadi Sambo, the PDP BoT chairman, former governors of Jigawa, Saminu Turaki and Sule Lamido, former Sokoto governor, Attahiru Bafarawa, and ex-Kaduna governor, Ahmed Makarfi, among others.

1 Comment
  1. ben says

    PDP is gone honestly

    Reply