6 Kidnappers Arrested After Abduction Of Bricklayers In Osun

Six suspected kidnappers have been arrested by operatives of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) after they abducted bricklayers at a construction site in Dagbolu Area of Osogbo, Osun State.

The bricklayers were abducted around 7 PM on Wednesday while they were working at a site.

Moses Taiwo, one of the victims who was rescued from the den of kidnappers, told THE WHISTLER on Thursday.

“We were abducted around 7pm yesterday. We went to plaster a house and it was while we were breaking our fast that the kidnappers came and ordered us to put our hands up, they slapped us and pointed a gun to my ear.

“They ordered me to bring out the money that I have with me, they carted away almost N45,500 in cash. Later, they tied us up and asked us to move to an unknown bushy place. At midnight, we escaped without knowing the way out but unfortunately I was captured again while my partner escaped and till now, we have not seen him.”

The spokesperson of the NSCDC, Osun State Command, Kehinde Adeleke confirmed the incident to THE WHISTLER, noting that six of the kidnappers have been arrested.

“The Anti-kidnapping unit of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun State Command with police operatives combed the area where the abduction took place and while the search was ongoing, the only one person in captivity of the kidnappers regained his freedom. We arrested the suspects in the forest with firearms. They are in custody for further investigation.”