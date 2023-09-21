$9.6bn P&ID Fraud: EFCC Witness Narrates How Irish Man Escaped Arrest

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A prosecution witness from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, one Umar Hussein Babangida on Thursday, told Justice D.O Okorowo of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja about the efforts the Commission made to bring Patrick Nash (a.k.a Gerald Nash), the Managing Director Of Trinity Biotech Nigeria Limited to face trial.

According to Babangida, EFCC was unable to bring the suspect who was alleged to be involved in the fraud involving Process and Industrial Development Limited, P&ID worth $9.6 billion because he had fled the country before he could be arrested.

He said: “My team visited the office of Trinity Biotech Nigeria Limited, located on the 1st floor, Oyo State House, Ralph Shodende Street, Abuja where efforts were made to trace the Managing Director, whose name is Patrick Nash, also known as Gerald Nash, an Irish, but we were informed by the company’s directors, Ibrahim Millar and Uzor Eneli that he has long left the country.”

He also disclosed to the defence counsel, Michael Ajara, under cross examination that he headed the team that investigated the matter.

According to him, the investigation was prompted by a petition from the office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, owing to a judgment against the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the tune of $9.6bn in favour of P&ID company.

“My team and I interacted with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum to aid our investigation. We also relied on responses from the Corporate Affairs Commission, C.A.C, where requests were made on the name of the company, names and addresses of shareholders, changes and information available with them which they provided with proof of documents.

“We further got a written reply from the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, SCUML to aid the investigation,” he said.

Babangida also narrated that the team invited and interrogated the two directors of Trinity Biotech Ltd: Millar and Eneli whose statements were taken voluntarily.

The judge therefore adjourned the matter to 20 and 21 November 2023 for continuation of hearing.