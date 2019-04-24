9 Nigerian American Actors And Actresses In Hollywood

Advertisement

While many of Nigerian movie stars are working in Nollywood, some of them decided to pursue their career in the United States and act in American movies. Nowadays, they have earned respect among Hollywood actors, directors, and producers, and starred in some high-budget Hollywood films

In the entertainment industry today, there are several famous blacks that are excellent in their arts. people sometimes assume they are black Americans, or from other parts of Africa, but the facts remains, some of these actors are also Nigerians.

Some of the stars on the list were born in Nigeria and grew up abroad, while some others were born and bred abroad.

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Award-winning actor Chiwetel Ejiofor was born in 1977 in London to Nigerian parents, who belonged to Igbo ethnic group. He began acting at the age of 13, later joining the National Youth Theatre. He eventually got a place in London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. He was featured in a lot of Hollywood movies which he received plenty of awards for. Some of his most famous works include “12 Years a Slave”, “Dirty Pretty Things”, “Serenity”, and “2012”.

David Oyewole

Hollywood actor, David Oyewole born in Oxford, Oxfordshire, England, to Nigerian parents. He has featured in movies like: The Butler, Small Island, Rise of planet of the Apes, Middle of Nowhere, Lincoln, and Blood and Oil, (a film about Niger-Delta, oil, and militancy in Nigeria)

John Boyega

Photo by Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock (9473076ba) John Boyega ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 21 Mar 2018

John Boyega is a British-Nigerian born in London to Nigerian Parent. he featured for his roles in Attack and Block, Ugwu in “Half of A Yellow Sun” “Star War”, and “Pacific Rim Uprising”.

Hakeem Kae-Kazim

Hollywood actor, Kazeem was born in Lagos state and is a native of Ogun state. He has featured in several hit movies such as “hotel Rwandan” “X-Men” TV series including 24, and criminal minds. he has also featured in some Nollywood movies like “last flight to Abuja” “Black November” and “Half of a yellow sun”

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is a former fashion model and Hollywood actor was born in Washington, D.C to Nigerian parents, fluent in English, Yoruba, Swahili, and Italian. He is known for his roles in “The Mummy Returns”, ‘Pompeii”, “The Bourne Identity”, and TV series “Lost” and “oz”, “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls”, and “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”. He also was on popular TV show “Game of Thrones”.

Uzoamaka Nwanneka

Uzoamaka Nwanneka “Uzo” Aduba is an American actress, her parents are both Nigerians of Igbo origins, she is known for her role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” and Warren on the television series “Orange Is the New Black”

Nonso Anozie

Nonso Anozie is an English actor of Nigerian Decent who featured in TV series like “Game of Thrones” and “Dracula” among other movies.

Forest Whitaker

Forest Whitaker is a famous Nigerian American film actor, director, and producer. Multiple winner of several prestigious awards, including the Cannes Film Festival, the Oscar and the Golden Globe awards. Known for the movies “Phenomenon,” “Armed resistance,” “The Last King of Scotland,” “Return of the Hero” and many others.

Sophie Okonedo

Photo by David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock (9983574ji) Sophie Okonedo Evening Standard Theatre Awards, Arrivals, London, UK – 18 Nov 2018

Born to a nigerian father and a jewish mother, Sophie Okonedo is a british actress and singer. she has played in great movies like, Young Soul Rebels, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls and Stephen Frears’s Dirty Pretty Things.