9TH Reps: Ebonyi Gov. David Umahi Endorses Gbajabiamila For Speaker

The aspiration of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives seem to be gradually becoming reality following his open endorsement for the position by the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi.

Umahi gave the endorsement when he played host to Gbajabiamila at the Presidential Lodge of the Government House, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The visit of Gbajabiamila to Ebonyi which was to seek the support of the Governor and members-elect of the House of Representatives from the state, had in company of 103 members-elect.

The governor who enjoined Gbajabiamila to carry every member of the ninth Assembly along irrespective of party affiliation if he emerged speaker also called on him to consider for appointments into key committees of the House, members of the House from the zone especially the state.

He said the next leadership of the House should not dwell much on party affairs but should think of how to build and develop the nation.

“When members of the House from Ebonyi spoke to me about your coming, I told them that Gbajabimiala is very intelligent and he has no problem and we should work with him.

“We can do nothing but to keep allying with you and so, it is important that God’s willing and by his grace, if you get there, think of our national unity and development.

“I am the chairman of the South-East Governor’s Forum and people have been asking us, ‘what do you think about the issue of the National Assembly leadership? what do we stand to get?’

“But I believe in something, if you can’t beat them, you join them. Because we don’t have the majority of the House of Representatives and even if we decide to pull out, there is little we can do. But it is important that we are remembered and carried along. I assure you that I am with you and I will support you.”

This latest endorsement comes on the heels of several other endorsements for Gbajabiamila.

Recall that the National leadership of the All Progressives Party, APC, governors and federal lawmakers from South West, 164 other federal lawmakers of the APC as well as Renowned Islamic leader, Sheik Dahiru Usman and well as other support groups have all endorsed Gbajabiamila for the number position of the Green Chambers.