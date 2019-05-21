The Nigeria Police Force has issued traffic and security advisory to residents of Abuja as the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal is set to begin hearing on Atiku Abubakar’s suite challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential victory on Wednesday.

According to the advisory which came on Tuesday, some major roads around the venue of the hearing in Abuja will be closed to forestall a possible traffic jam or breakdown of law and order around the area.

The tribunal will hold its first substantive sitting on Atiku’s application at the Court of Appeal Headquarters between the Federal Secretariat and the Three Arms Zone.

The police said there will be a diversion of traffic at the Goodluck Ebele Way and Shehu Shagari Way.

Atiku and his party, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are challenging President Buhari’s victory in the February 23 presidential election.

Both President Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are respondents in the suit filed by the opposition party and its candidate.

Mr Abubakar had filed an application seeking to compel the president of the Court of Appeal, Zainab Bulkachuwa, to recuse herself from the five-member tribunal.

Mr Abubakar cited Mrs Bulkachuwa’s marriage to a senior member of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The Appeal Court President’s husband, Mohammed Bulkachuwa, emerged a Senator-elect in February in Bauchi State, after winning the party’s primaries amidst allegations of fraud.