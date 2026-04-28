Baba-Ahmed Insists LP Won 2023, Announces Move To PRP

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Former vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed, has reiterated his claim that the party won the presidential poll, despite court rulings affirming the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels TV on Tuesday, he announced his decision to defect to the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) saying “it’s the destination.”

Baba-Ahmed maintained that his comments on the election reflect “clean, honest” views, dismissing criticisms that have trailed his past remarks.

“I don’t call it trouble. The guilty are afraid. If you say the truth and somebody gets agitated, then they’ve done something wrong,” he said.

Pressed on whether his past assertions had been validated, he said Nigerians should remain the ultimate judge. “I leave Nigerians to say that. I shouldn’t be the one to say it,” he added.

Baba-Ahmed stood firmly by his position that the outcome of the 2023 election undermined democracy, warning of what he described as a drift toward a one-party state.

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“If you allow that election to stand, that would be the end of democracy,” he said, alleging that the ruling APC has focused on weakening opposition parties rather than addressing governance challenges such as insecurity and economic hardship.

Although repeatedly challenged to provide evidence of APC involvement in internal crises within opposition parties, Baba-Ahmed argued that political commentary differs from legal proceedings.

“We’re not in a court of law. If we were, you would ask me for evidence and I would present it,” he said, adding that in his view, the government’s performance and political developments were sufficient indicators.

He doubled down on his claim that the APC did not win the election. “Absolutely. APC did not win the election. Labour Party won the election,” he insisted, while acknowledging the authority of the courts to decide electoral outcomes.

“The courts have the power to say you won, but people can still come out and say you didn’t win,” he said.

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Reacting to suggestions that his stance may be driven by disappointment, Baba-Ahmed dismissed the notion, drawing parallels with the June 12, 1993 election, which was widely believed to have been won by MKO Abiola despite its annulment.

“Believe in what you did. Hold on to it,” he said.

On the state of the opposition ahead of 2027, Baba-Ahmed expressed dissatisfaction, arguing that many so-called opposition actors are merely political office seekers without ideological clarity.

“We need to distinguish between minority and opposition,” he said, adding that the current opposition lacks cohesion and credibility.

He also dismissed recent coalition efforts, including the Ibadan Declaration involving figures from the PDP and ADC, describing the prospect of a unified opposition ticket as unrealistic.

“I think it’s a lie… there is no way they will agree,” he said.

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Baba-Ahmed further criticised Nigerians for what he described as apathy toward political participation, saying the reluctance of credible individuals to enter politics has contributed to poor governance.

“If you are a good Nigerian and you know you can make a change and you refuse to enter politics, you are as bad as those misleading Nigeria,” he said.

On his political future, Baba-Ahmed revealed he would leave the Labour Party at midnight and join the PRP, citing a departure from the party’s founding ideals.

“What Labour Party stood for then is no longer what it is today,” he said.

He described the PRP as a party with deep historical roots and suggested it could emerge as a strong force if properly structured.

“PRP is the place to be… if it does what I tried to make Labour Party do in 2023, I think the APC government is gone,” he stated.

Despite his political involvement, Baba-Ahmed downplayed personal ambition, saying he is not driven by a desire to hold office.

“Why do I have to be president or vice president?” he asked, noting his past achievements in business, education, and public service.

He added that his focus would include supporting “a genuine southern, possibly Christian candidate” in the 2027 election.