2027: Faleke Obtains N100m APC Forms For Tinubu’s Re-election

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The lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke, has picked up the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination forms on behalf of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The APC National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Argungu, on Tuesday in Abuja, declared the process open and presented the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to Faleke, who also serves as the founder of the Tinubu Support Groups.

Faleke’s collection and payment for the forms, valued at N100m on behalf of the President, formally signal the commencement of Tinubu’s bid for re-election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the Presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, January 16, 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, February 6, 2027.

The commission also announced that party primaries, including the resolution of related disputes, will run from April 23, 2026, to May 30, 2026.

INEC further stated that campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections will begin on August 19, 2026, while those for governorship and state assembly elections will commence on September 9, 2026.