Abducted Lawmaker’s Mother Regains Freedom In Kano

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
kano-state

Mother of the Kano Central Senatorial aspirant, under the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdussalam Zaura, has reportedly regained freedom 24 hours after the abduction.

Hajiya Laure Mai Kunu was abducted in the early hours of Monday by armed men from her residence in Zaura town, Ungogo Local Government Area in Kano State.

The lawmaker had confirmed her release on his Facebook page saying, “I want to thank the DSS, Air Force, Police and Civil Defense for stepping on their toes until the release of my mother.

“I will never stop the good deed I’m doing for Kano. I believe as a Muslim; I must be tested in many ways”.

According to the Chairman of the council, Abdullahi Ramat who earlier disclose her abduction, the victim was rescued alive and healthy.

He said, “there is nothing like payment of ransom, she was rescued by security personnel”.

