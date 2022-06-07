APC Convention : Federal Secretariat Empty As Civil Servants Stay At Home

Economic activities in the nation’s capital, Abuja, especially around the Central Business District have been grounded as civil servants were asked to stay away from work to enable the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, conduct its presidential primary.

The party had slated its presidential primary for June 6-8, which are working days.

This is the first time event of a political party of this magnitude has been fixed on working days.

Even private offices in the area were closed as staff were not allowed to pass through to work.

The Federal Secretariat, which houses the Eagle Square, the centre of the National Convention, was condoned off for security and no vehicular movement allowed. Staff of private companies whose offices share the same corridor were also prevented from entry.

From the northern entry to the secretariat, heavily armed police men with SSS were deployed and were joined by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel junction barring private companies located adjacent the Ministry of Justice from accessing their offices.

The junction is 1.1km from the Eagle Square, forcing journalists and other members of the public to trek the whole distance.

Another northern entry through Ahmadu Bellow Way saw heavy blockade at the popular Nitel Junction, about 1km from the Eagle Square.

Banks and other businesses located at the popular Abia House and others in close proximity were shut as staff could not access their offices.

There was also blockage at the two southern entries to the Square. The popular Court of Appeal junction, about 800m to the Square, also witnessed heavy presence of security operatives who frisked even journalists before allowing them entry.

Also, the southern end of Ahmadu Bello Way from Area 11 to the Square, a distance of 1km, was blocked to vehicular movement.

The eastern point to the secretariat through Aso Drive of 900m was also blocked.

The western entry was blocked at the Women Centre, forcing people to trek the 1.3 km to the Square.

Workers at other ministries too have reportedly stayed away from offices even though their offices are not located within the precinct of the National Secretariat.

Security sources at the Secretariat told out correspondents that they were deployed since Sunday evening to keep the entire secretariat clear of trucks and cars including all parked vehicles which were towed away.

A civil servant told THE WHISTLER that an internal circular issued on the 3rd of June across the ministries directed workers to observe work free days for three days starting from Monday 6, Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8.

Although he could not provide our correspondents with the memo, he said the letter sent to his ministry, which is Ministry of Niger Delta was signed by a Director.

Godswill Akpabio, a presidential aspirant was the minister of the ministry and resigned few weeks ago to stand for the election.

Another civil servant with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said similar memo was received and that it did not state for what particular reason workers should stay away from work.

The convention has begun to witness arrival of delegates and officials even as negotiations are at advanced stage for a consensus candidate to emerge.