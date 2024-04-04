Abia APC Chieftain Commends Governor Otti, Says State is Flourishing

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Benjamin Apugo, has commended the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti of the Labour Party.

Apugo, a chieftain of the APC and elder statesman, downplayed his party affiliation during a recent interview with journalists. He emphasized his primary concern for Abia State and its people, expressing his satisfaction with the positive developments under Governor Otti’s leadership.

“My party does not mean anything to me, I am a chieftain of the APC, a member National Board of Trustees, member of the National Caucus of the APC.

“My concern is my state, today. Today, I am happy about what is happening in my state.

“Before he (Governor Otti) won the election, I told Abia people to vote for him, not minding the position I am holding in my party.

“I never bordered with the (governorship) candidate of the APC. We had none. I told Abia people that this man (Governor Otti) will bring us back to life. That’s what I told them, and all of them listened to me. And what I said that time, it’s no longer myself alone, now, that is saying it. Everybody is saying that Abia has come to stay,” Apugo affirmed.

Apugo launched scathing criticism of previous administrations, accusing them of neglecting the state’s well-being for the past 24 years. According to him, he saw no significant achievements during their tenure and believes they focused on personal gain.

While acknowledging Governor Otti’s accomplishments, Apugo suggested that the focus should now shift to ensuring future administrations continue on this positive trajectory.