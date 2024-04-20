Abia Assembly Calls For Urgent Intervention On Erosion Ravaging Isuikwuato

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State House of Assembly has raised concerns over the environmental degradation in the Isuikwuato Local Government Area caused by severe erosion.

The Abia State House of Assembly Committee on Environment and Urban Renewal, led by Hon Kalu Mba Nwoke, conducted an on-site inspection of various erosion sites in Isuikwuato.

Advertisement

This visit follows an urgent plea by Hon Lucky Johnson Udoka Nweke, representing Isuikwuato State Constituency, who warned that the entire LGA could become isolated from the rest of the state if the erosion is not addressed.

The Committee, after inspecting the sites, called for a state of emergency to be declared due to the urgency of the situation. They emphasized the need for immediate intervention before the heavy rains began.

Before the inspection, the Committee paid a courtesy visit to the Mayor of Isuikwuato Local Government, Air Vice Marshall Chinwendu Onyike (retired). The Mayor highlighted the devastating effects of the erosion and urged the Committee to intervene to secure much-needed assistance for the LGA. He expressed fears that the situation could worsen without immediate action.

Air Vice Marshall Onyike also commended the Committee’s proactive approach in addressing the issue.

Advertisement

The Committee identified numerous erosion sites, including Umuokogbuo-Uporoto-Afonta, Umuokogbuo-Umuobiala, Umudi Amaokwe Amiyi, Umunnekwu Agbo Oguduasa (which destroyed Central Oguduasa Secondary School), Umudi-Ezebe-Amaokwe Amiyi, Ahaba Ehuma, Eke Amiyi Ahaba, Otamkpa Echiefe, Agbo-Nelu Ahaba, and others.

THE WHISTLER reports that some areas have become practically inaccessible due to erosion, and the local government’s resources are insufficient to address the large scale of the problem.