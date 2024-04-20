‘What A Wicked Soul’ — Bishop Prays For Yahaya Bello’s Arrest By EFCC

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Amidst the allegations of money laundering and other financial crimes leveled against the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), methodist bishop, Reverend Rufus Atolaye, has payed for Bello’s arrest by the anti-graft agency.

Bishop Atolaye, who oversees the Imesi-Ile Diocese in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, strongly criticised Bello’s alleged misgovernance and poor leadership during his tenure as governor.

Advertisement

During the burial ceremony of Evangelist Dorcas Olugbemi in Imesi-Ile, Osun State,, attended by former Ekiti State governor Segun Oni, the methodist bishop condemned Bello for his alleged mistreatment of civil servants, who allegedly received meager salaries as low as N10,000 or N15,000 monthly.

In contrast, Bishop Atolaye praised Oni’s leadership style during his governorship of Ekiti State, describing it as “sacrificial” and “exemplary.” He expressed pride in Oni’s governance and stated that leaders who have served well deserve the prayers of Nigerians.

“We are proud of Segun Oni. When he was the governor of Ekiti State, I was there, and I can say this man transformed the state,” Bishop Atolaye said. “As far as I am concerned, he is the best governor that Ekiti has ever had. His style of leadership was sacrificial, very exemplary.”

Regarding Yahaya Bello, the Bishop declared, “You will agree with me that in the history of Nigeria, after Governors leave office, EFCC will start chasing them, as they are going after Yahaya Bello now. I pray to God Almighty that he should be apprehended. He will be arrested in Jesus’ name. He must be apprehended. I cannot imagine a civil servant receiving a salary of N10,000, N15,000 monthly. This is all what he or she will spend for the rest of the month. What a wicked soul!”

Advertisement

Bishop Atolaye further commended Oni for challenging the EFCC to probe him after leaving office, stating that no wrongdoing has been found against him to date.