Abia First Lady Launches Market Women Empowerment, Disburses N100,000 Grants

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The wife of the Abia State Governor, Mrs Priscilla Otti, has launched the Ahiaoma Market Women Economic Empowerment Programme, disbursed N100,000 grants to the beneficiaries alongside the Sustainable Household and Youth Development Initiative, aimed at strengthening women-owned businesses, improving financial literacy and promoting sustainable livelihoods across the state.

Speaking during the launch in Umuahia on Wednesday , Mrs. Otti described investment in women as both a social and economic necessity, stressing that women remain central to the growth of families, communities and the wider economy.

“When women earn income, a significant percentage of it goes back into the economy. Investing in women is not just a social

intervention, it is a smart economic strategy,” she said.

She noted that the initiative was designed to create an inclusive and resilient society where women, especially those at the grassroots, are equipped with the resources and support needed to thrive economically.

Mrs. Otti said the programme aligns with the vision of Governor Alex Otti’s administration to promote inclusive growth, sustainable livelihoods and human capital development, particularly for vulnerable populations.

She explained that the programme goes beyond financial intervention, adding that economic empowerment cannot exist without adequate social support systems.

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“If a woman has access to capital but lacks safety, health or social support, it becomes difficult for her to truly thrive. The barriers women face are not just individual, they are systemic and structural, and that is why our approach must be holistic,” she stated.

The First Lady disclosed that in the first phase of the initiative, 200 women selected from different parts of the state and across various sectors would benefit from N100,000 grants each to support and expand their businesses.

“This is not just a handout. It is support designed to help women grow sustainable businesses and become financially independent,” she said.

She further revealed that the beneficiaries would also receive business support services, mentorship and training aimed at improving productivity, organization and long-term financial stability.

Mrs. Otti highlighted the critical role women play in agriculture, noting that women account for a large percentage of farming activities including planting, weeding and harvesting.

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Despite their contributions, she lamented that many women farmers still suffer heavy losses due to poor storage facilities and inadequate infrastructure.

“To address these challenges, we will soon roll out the Agri-Market Reform Initiative which will help women preserve produce, reduce post-harvest losses and sell at more profitable prices,” she announced.

She explained that the reform would help stabilize incomes and protect the livelihoods of women involved in farming and food production across the state.

The Governor’s wife also commended financial institutions partnering with the programme, including Signature Bank and the Bank of Industry, for supporting women-focused enterprise development.

According to her, the partnership would provide beneficiaries with financial literacy training, business development support and access to structured financing opportunities.

“Our goal is simple, to move women from survival-level trading to structured, bankable and thriving enterprises,” she added.

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Mrs. Otti urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity by remaining disciplined, committed and focused on growing their businesses.

“When we invest in women, we improve incomes, strengthen families and transform communities. Together, we are building stronger families and a more prosperous future for our state,” she said.

Delivering a financial literacy session at the event, the representative of Signature Bank, Mr. Jonathan Obiloye, advised women to cultivate proper saving habits, avoid fraudulent investment schemes and embrace sound financial management practices.

He emphasized the importance of budgeting, record keeping and discipline in sustaining businesses and achieving long-term financial growth.

“You should not invest blindly because someone promises quick returns. Many people lose money because of greed and lack of financial knowledge. Be careful with where you put your money,” he warned.

Mr. Obiloye encouraged women to separate their needs from wants and develop clear financial goals that would motivate them to save consistently.

He also advised them to make use of cooperative societies and banking services to improve savings culture and financial security.

“Do not disclose your banking details or PIN to anyone. Financial literacy also means protecting yourself from fraudsters and scammers,” he cautioned.

Speaking on behalf of the Bank of Industry, Mrs. Rose Ako urged women entrepreneurs to open and maintain active bank accounts to establish financial records that could help them access loans and other financial support.

She explained that maintaining good banking records and healthy credit history are key requirements for accessing business financing.

“If it is not documented, it did not happen. Your bank statement helps financial institutions understand your cash flow and your ability to repay loans,” she explained.

Mrs. Ako disclosed that the Bank of Industry, in partnership with the Abia State Government, had already commenced the implementation of a ₦4 billion matching fund scheme designed to support small and medium-scale enterprises in the state.

She described the programme as a major step towards reducing poverty and helping women move from small-scale participation to global competitiveness.

Also speaking, Mrs. Chinyere Nwosu described market women as the backbone of the local economy and commended the First Lady for initiating a programme that directly addresses the needs of grassroots women.

“We are not only launching a programme, we are taking a step towards hope, dignity and better living for our people,” she stated.

She noted that many women continue to struggle with limited access to capital and opportunities despite their contributions to the welfare of their families and communities.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Mrs Ngozi Felix, said the ministry remained committed to reducing poverty, protecting vulnerable groups and creating opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

She encouraged beneficiaries to maximize the opportunity provided by the initiative and work together to strengthen their businesses and improve their economic conditions.

“To our market women, I want you to know that you are valued and you are not alone. Let this programme inspire you to grow from where you are today to where you want to be,” she said.

The Commissioner further called on government agencies, private organizations and development partners to continue collaborating in empowering women and supporting community development.

THE WHISTLER reports that the event featured the symbolic presentation of N100,000 grant cheques to beneficiaries, as well as financial education sessions aimed at equipping women with practical knowledge on savings, investment, budgeting and business growth.