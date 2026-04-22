Army Kills Gunmen Terrorising Plateau Communities

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The Nigerian Army on Wednesday confirmed that troops have killed gunmen terrorising communities in the Marit general area of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State through violent attacks, sexual assault, and armed robbery.

The Army said the operation occurred at about 7:49 p.m. on Tuesday near Doruwa Babuje, following credible intelligence on the movement of the armed group within the area.

According to the Media Information Officer, Captain Chininso Oteh, troops engaged the suspects immediately after sighting them, leading to a gun battle that resulted in the death of two of the attackers. In contrast, others fled into nearby bushes under the cover of darkness.

He said, “Upon sighting the criminals, troops sprang a successful ambush on the marauders. In the ensuing firefight, 2 gunmen were neutralised, while several others fled into the surrounding bushes under the cover of darkness.”

Following the operation, troops conducted a sweep of the area and recovered weapons and other items believed to have been used by the fleeing suspects.

He added, “During a search of the immediate area, troops recovered one locally fabricated rifle, 5 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition, a cutlass, a jackknife, and a mobile phone.”

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Oteh described the recovery as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks in the area.

He stated that troops remain deployed across Marit and Lajam villages to maintain a security presence and reassure residents of their safety.

He added that forces are continuing tracking operations aimed at apprehending the fleeing suspects and preventing further attacks.