Abia Gov Ikpeazu Admits PDP Governorship Candidate Ikonne Is Sick

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has broken his silence on the whereabout of Prof Uche Ikonne, the PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 general election which has been an issue of interest.

Ikpeazu, while speaking as a guest on Flo Fm Radio audience participatory program ( The People’s Parliament) in Umuahia on Monday, disclosed that Ikonne took ill after the PDP flag-off campaign in Umuahia which was held on November 24, 2022.

According to the governor, Ikonne “is a little bit indisposed at the moment but he’s recovering gradually and progressively.”

He revealed that the PDP governorship candidate had left the hospital but now going through a period of convalescence.

Ikpeazu however assured PDP faithful that Ikonne will soon bounce back to join the PDP campaign train.

According to Ikpeazu “You remember by the time we had the biggest rally that happened here in Umuahia when the G-5 governors came to flag off our campaign, Prof. Ikonne was there, he was in the gala night and very fit. The gala that was held in honor of the G-5 in my house till 2am. So when he came for that rally he was just able to manage and give a speech and then he took ill, no other governorship candidate has mounted the podium before such a mammoth crowd in Abia up till now and it is unfortunate that he’s a little bit indisposed but i want to report some progress and the progress is that Prof. Ikonne is recovering gradually and progressively, he has left the hospital and he is going through convalescence.

“I am sure that he will be strong in the future to join the campaign. But be that as it may PDP is a very very strong powerful party, there’s no other party that has that kind of strength, and as i speak we are going back to our wards to campaign again.

“No party can call a ward meeting in all the 184 wards of Abia State, some of them may have supporters in one or two local governments but across Abia they can’t put on a hundreds of people across. So we are going back to speak to our people and to keep hope alive.

“The Man (Ikonne) will bounce back sooner or later. So we don’t want it to define the progress of our campaign or our agenda or the program of the party going forward.

“It may be the wish of our detractors. I remember a few years ago when i took ill some people started rejoicing and they started changing permutations, what they will do, who will become speaker or become this and that all of them and you know and am sure they even appropriated my wife to themselves hoping and praying that i disappear but i didn’t disappear.

“So, the power of life and death resides squarely on God and i thank God for that because if people had the authority to give life it will terrible”.