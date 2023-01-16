We Are Afraid To Go To Church, Catholic Father Says After Burning Of Priest In Niger

The burning of late Reverend Father, Isaac Achi, of Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Niger State by suspected bandits is said to be the latest of the prevailing security risks in parts of the state which is already affecting religious worship.

Recall that the Niger State Police Command in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER, confirmed that the terrorists burnt the cleric at his parish residence after trying to gain entrance.

“The lifeless body of Father Isaac was recovered while Father Collins was rushed to the hospital for treatment,” police had said on Sunday.

Speaking on telephone with THE WHISTLER on Monday, a priest serving at the Catholic Church, Diocese of Minna, (who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter), told THE WHISTLER that the Nigeria Police Force was in touch with the church in Minna over the murder of Rev Father Achi

The priest said the survivor in the attack confirmed to him at the hospital that the assailants that attacked them were bandits.

He told this website that terrorists have been operating in parts of the state, thereby making people fearful.

“Yes, they(police) have kept in touch with the affected church. The head of Police Niger state was at the scene, yesterday.

“The security situation is very very bad. In most of our churches, we can no longer go there. Unfortunately, I’m working in one of those areas that is badly affected by bandits.

“Like yesterday, we could not go out at all because of fear.

“And we’ve been experiencing series of attacks. They kidnapped one of our priests early last year, he was released after one month,” the priest said adding that on the 29th of December last year, the nephew of the dead priest was killed by bandits and buried on the 30th of same month.

The priest told our correspondent that he believed the attacks were political.

“We just have to pray. It is not in any way religious, it is political because here in Niger state, even the Muslims are suffering it, ” the priest said.

The assailants had invaded the Kafin Koro Community in the Paikoro Local Government Area of the state, to perpetuate the attack.

When contacted by this website on Monday, the Niger state Police Command’s spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, said the development is still under investigation.