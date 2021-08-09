Abia Govt Threatens Action Against Workers Who Comply With IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order

The Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has warned workers in the state against absence from work following the sit-at-home directive by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The governor stated this in a statement on Monday signed by Secretary to Abia State Government, Barr Chris Ezem.

The governor warned that workers who fail to report themselves at their duty posts would be appropriately sanctioned.

He added that only those who are exempted from work on account of COVID-19 protocol are to remain absent.

The statement partly read:

“The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has directed that all civil servants must ensure they are at their places of work today and going forward except those exempted from work based on Covid 19 Guideline.

“The Governor further directs that the Head of Service should ensure Compliance with this directive and sanction any person that contravenes same appropriately” .

Meanwhile business activities were on Monday grounded in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State following the sit-at-home order.

THE WHISTLER observed that shops, banks, schools and marketplaces were totally shutdown in Aba.

The shutdown also affected motor parks as no commercial buses were seen loading.

But the story was totally different in Umuahia as some traders and keke Napep drivers were seen doing their normal businesses but expressed fear that miscreants might hijack the sit-at-home protest.

One of the traders, Ibe Felix, who owns one of the biggest boutiques at the popular Isi-gate market, said he came out to see how people complied to the order because he’s afraid of being attack by hoodlums.

Another trader who identified himself as Blaze said he closed his shop in solidarity with the IPOB leader because “he’s fighting a just course for all Ndigbo.”

When THE WHISTLER visited some government institutions in Umuahia, workers were seen at their duty posts.

Speaking with our correspondent on the situation, a civil servant who pleaded anonymity said he came to work because he didn’t want the state government to withhold his August salary.