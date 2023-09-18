Abia Govt To Commission Three Newly Reconstructed Roads

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State government says it will soon commission three other roads reconstructed and completed by the administration of Governor Alex Otti.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture Prince Okey Kanu announced this while briefing Journalists on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting said Otti is committed to bequeathing to Abians road infrastructure that will stand the taste of time.

Hw gave the roads to include Umuimo, Udeagbala and Old Express road.

The Commissioner stated that government is currently carrying out palliative work on Umuahia -Ikot Ekpene Federal highway to ameliorate the plight of Commuters and other users of the road.

Kanu also noted that all new roads under construction by the present administration would be provided with street light in line with the light up Abia initiative of the government .

He listed Aba -Owerri road,MCC,Factory ,Brass and Okigwe as some of the roads to be included in the first phase of the light up Abia project.

