Abia Govt To Invest N2bn FG Palliative Into Transportation

Abia State Government said it will invest the N2bn palliative so far released by the Federal Government into transportation.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu disclosed this while briefing the press alongside some of his colleagues after this week’s State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Alex Otti.

The Commissioner said that details of how to deploy the fund would be made available soon, adding that the State Government would roll out its own palliatives after it is through with that of the Federal Government which is going on smoothly.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Policies and Interventions, Rev. Father Christian Anokwuru revealed that a total of 16,800 bags of rice was received from the Federal Government, disclosing that each ward would get 90 bags.

He added that 55 bags have been shared to each of the 184 wards while the remaining 35 bags would get to the wards tomorrow.