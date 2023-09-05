NLC Strike: Corps Members Stranded As NYSC Officials Down Tools

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Several serving corps members were, on Tuesday, left frustrated after officials failed to show up for the monthly clearance and biometrics verification exercise.

The tedious verification and biometrics exercise are part of measures introduced by the National Youth Service Corps to curb the menace of abscondment by serving corps members.

It requires the corpers to present themselves for verification every month with clearance letters from the Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) and Community Development Service (CDS) groups.

The September clearance, however, has been stalled due to the ongoing two-day warning strike declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to protest the hardship being faced by Nigerians amid the removal of petrol subsidy.

THE WHISTLER understands that officials of the NYSC are civil servants domiciled in the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development.

At the Old Parade Ground, Garki, our correspondent noticed a number of serving corps members who had come for clearance and met the absence of the officials.

The situation was the same at Wuse Zone 3, where the absence of the officials disrupted the process.

Sandra, a Batch B corps member who came to Wuse from Kubwa for clearance said the absence of the officials means she would spend out of budget to transport herself for the biometrics at a later date.

“I’m frustrated, I came all the way from Kubwa for this biometrics and nobody is here, now I have to burn transport and come back on top of allowance that will soon finish,” she told our correspondent with a frown on her face.

Similarly, Kunle a batch C corps member said the officials ought to have informed the corps members of the cancellation of the exercise.

He said, “I was aware of the strike, but I was confused if they were going to comply, I came here because I didn’t want to assume and miss my clearance, the officials should have communicated with us so we don’t waste our time and transport.”

Another corps members, who simply identified herself as Gift said the absence of the officials was unnecessary.

“I don’t see the point of them (NYSC officials) joining the strike, because this exercise is just once a month and they have a responsibility to us as corps members.”