Abia Govt To Roll Out Palliatives To Civil Servants Amid Economic Hardship

Abia State Government says plans are underway to roll out palliatives for Civil Servants in grades level 1 to 7 to ameliorate their suffering.

Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, who disclosed this after this week’s State Executive Council (SEC) meeting said the government has secured 24,000 bags of 25kg Rice from the Federal Government, with 12,071 bags allocated for distribution in the initial phase.

According to kanu, an additional 36,000 bags will follow for civil servants in grades level 8 to 10.

The information boss stated that the move is aimed at alleviating citizens’ challenges, particularly after the recent fuel subsidy removal.

He also informed that the state government is expecting the delivery of other palliatives, including maize and garri, expressing optimism about their timely arrival.

Prince Kanu assured that the distribution process would be equitable and transparent.

“Other palliatives awaited are not here but we know that the state is entitled to receive them.

“We have about 663,000 Metric Tones of Maize which translates to about 13,260 bags of 25kg each. There’s also 79.9 Metric Tones of garri which translates to about 3,196 bags of 25kg each.

“When these palliatives arrive, we will use the same formula to ensure that they get to our civil servants.

“Before now, we have focused on vulnerable ones in the society. At every tour, we try to drill the palliatives down to those who need them”, he stated.

Contributing, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Policies and Interventions, Rev Fr. Christian Anokwuru, expressed confidence in the timely arrival of federal government palliatives, including those pledged by the Dangote Group, as indicated in official correspondence.

“The rice promised by Dangote is not here yet, although we have gotten official mail to that particular palliative, but for now we have not received it, we are hopeful that soonest it will come.

“Also, the earlier Federal Government Palliative announced has not come yet. We are hoping that it will come, that is; the 663 Metric Tons of about 13,260 bags of Maize and 79.9 Metric Tons of 3,169 bags of Garri.

“As it is, what we have is 24,000 bags. The information we got from the suppliers, they said that for now, that is what they have been instructed to supply to Abia. As they complete it, we will also let you know but it has not been completed yet,”Anokwuru clarified