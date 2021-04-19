Abia Gunmen Used Sophisticated Weapons To Attack Police Station- PPRO

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Abia State Police Command has revealed that gunmen who attacked a police station at Uzoakoli, Bende Local Government Area of the state on Monday morning used Dynamite and rocket launchers to suppress police resistance.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna,

said the attackers stormed the station few minutes before 3am on Monday.

The police spokesperson, who spoke to journalists in Umuahia, said policemen on duty attempted to repel the attack but the use of high calibre weapons by the gunmen thwarted their efforts.

Ogbonna stated that the number of the attackers was still uncertain as investigation was ongoing.

He said items burnt by the arsonists included the police building, vehicles in the police facility, motor exhibits, police patrol vans, motorcycles and tricycles.

He revealed that two persons accused of assault were released by the attackers,adding however that no life was lost and no arm was carted away.

He called on the general public with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act to volunteer such information.