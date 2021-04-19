Atiku-Lauds-AK-47-Wielding-Policeman-For-Remaining-Calm-When-Civilian-Harassed-Him

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has commended an officer of the Nigeria Police Force, ASP Sunday Erhabor, for displaying professionalism at the face of provocation by a civilian in Lagos State.

The civilian, Victor Ebhomenyen, a 33-year-old motorist, was recorded assaulting Erhabor who tried to stop him after contravening traffic laws by driving against traffic rules in the state.

Atiku said in a tweet on Monday: “Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sunday Erhator, demonstrated the spirit of the envisaged Nigeria Police. One where the Police are the friends of the citizenry.

“Officers, such as Mr Erhator, give us hope that no matter how challenging our present times are, Nigeria will get better and that the labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain.”

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier honoured the officer attached to the Rapid Response Squad of the state’s police command.

Erhabor, who was holding an AK-47 rifle while being assaulted by the civilian, had remained calm and composed.

He was led to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s office by the state’s commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday.





“We are quick to condemn policemen, especially when they are found wanting; we are very quick to admonish them as well, but officer Erhabor’s demeanour shows there are still commendable police officers,” Governor Sanwo-Olu, who honoured Erhabor with a recognition award, said while receiving the officer.