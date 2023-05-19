ABIA: I Didn’t Nullify Alex Otti, Other LP Candidates’ Election – Justice Yunusa

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Federal High Court in Kano State has denied nullifying the candidature of the Abia Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti.

Advertisement

The court, however, said it nullified the election of the candidates for Kano Labour Party (LP) that contested during the 2023 general election.

A plaintiff, Mr Ibrahim Haruna-Ibrahim, had filed an application seeking the court to revoke and set aside the certificate of return issued to all LP candidates declared winner in Kano and the 35 states of the Federation including the FCT Abuja.

The respondents in the suit are: Labour Party and Independent National Electoral Commission.

Justice Muhammad Nasir-Yunusa said the candidates who participated in the 2023 general election in Abia were not parties before his court.

“This court lacks jurisdiction to make an order for the issuance of certificate of return.

Advertisement

“They are at liberty to seek redress in the appropriate Division of the court” he said

He said INEC was bound to insist receiving the registered members of the first respondent and that of other political parties 30 days before primary election in compliance with section 77(3) of the electoral act 2022.

The section states that a party that has not complied with the section 77(2)(3) of the electoral act 2022 cannot be declared winner of the election.

The court declared the primary election of LP in Kano as null and void” Nasir-Yunusa said