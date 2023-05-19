Consumers Groan As Price Of Tomatoes Doubles In One Month

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Consumers across the Federal Capital Territory, FCT are disgruntled over the hike in the cost of tomatoes by traders.

When our reporter visited the Dutse and Dei-dei market in Bwari Area Council, tomato prices had gone up as consumers are being forced to replace tomato stew with Banga (from palm fruit) amid the vegetable supply chain crisis.

THE WHISTLER market survey revealed that a big basket of fresh tomatoes in Dei-Dei market Abuja is sold for between N43,000 and N45,000, depending on negotiation, as against N21,000 and N24,000 in January.

Similarly, the price of a small plastic basket of fresh tomatoes is between N5000, N4,000, and N1500 as against N2,500, N2,000, and N500 in January.

Some of the consumers who spoke with our correspondent lamented the high cost of tomatoes noting that they will have to switch to making Banga.

Amanda Chigozie said, “The sudden rise in tomato price is still a shock to me, because two weeks ago I still bought tomatoes for N200, today they are saying it’s N500 for the same quantity. With the way it’s going, I might have to stop making stew now and switch to Banga”

Also speaking, Blessing Wuese said that she no longer buys fresh tomatoes since the price doubled.

“Honestly, I can’t remember the last time I bought tomatoes since it became so expensive. The small basket that used to be for N2500 or N3000 is now between N4000 to N5000 and it can’t even serve my family,” she added.

On his part, Charles Ekwerem said, “Generally the cost of living in this country is unbearable, especially for people with kids. The small basket of tomatoes can only serve my family for a meal. I hail my wife, honestly, I don’t know how she manages the money with the increasing cost of food.”

But a trader who spoke to this website on Friday on the increasing cost of tomatoes, stated that infestation of pests, poor weather conditions, and little or no irrigation farming in Nigeria have hit traders hard, leaving their shelves almost empty with half-ripe tomatoes.