Abia Speaker Suspends PDP Lawmaker For ‘Causing Nuisance’

The member representing Obingwa East State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Solomon Akpulonu, has been suspended from plenary for 14 sitting days.

The announcement was made by the Speaker, Hon Emmanuel Emeruwa, on the floor of the house on Tuesday.

Akpilonu is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PPD).

Emeruwa hinged the lawmaker’s suspension on alleged ‘gross uncivilized attitude’ of the lawmaker, saying he granted press interviews without passing through proper channels in the House.

“I will like to draw our attention to the chaos that has always bedeviled our plenary sessions in previous dates.

“We are all civilized and we were elected to be in the state house of Assembly and we are required to behave in a very absolutely civilized manner.

“We are no touts and therefore, if we have grievances or if we want to disagree with anybody in this house, we do it democratically and in a civil manner.

“As your speaker, I will not tolerate such behavior going forward.

“My honorable colleague, the member representing Obingwa East State Constituency has consistently done that by causing nuisance in the hallowed chambers.

“If you want to tell me that it is democratic, I will say no and I have so far tolerated it to the point I can no longer tolerate it.

“You all gave me the mandate to preside over this house and that should be respected, it is not my person, it is the power you gave me to do that.

“You all know that whatever happens in the House, remains in the house, my honorable colleague has consistently gone to the press without getting clearance from us, without clearing from the speaker incessantly and the evidence is there.

“There are consequences for every action. Even though he is not here, the message will be related to him to not attend subsequent sessions for the next 14 sitting days. Effective immediately, Hon. Solomon Akpulonu will no longer be allowed to sit for the next 14 sitting days.”