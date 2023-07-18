Stella Oduah: EFCC Disowns Lawyer Who Sued Lawmaker Over NYSC Certificate

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Tuesday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) informed the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that a lawyer, Ibrahim Mohammed, was not directed by the agency to prosecute the former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, over misinformation relating to her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

Recall that last week, Justice James Omotosho observed that Mohammed had on June 26, 2023 charged Oduah on 8 counts, indicating his address as “Legal and Prosecution Department, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, No. 1 Court Road, Benin.”

Count 1 of the charge reads, “That you SENATOR STELLA ODUAH AND D.A.O OSHINOWO (at large) sometime in the year, 2017, at Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did conspires amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: make a document titled ‘Re: Request for National Youth Service Confirmation Which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 3(6) of the miscellaneous offences Act CAF M17 of the revised edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) 2007 and Punishable under section 3 (1) (c) of the same Act.”

But when confronted, Mohammed told the judge that he “mistakenly” used his former address while working with the EFCC command in Benin on the charge.

He added that he was with EFCC as at November 2022, but returned officially to the Nigerian Police Force Headquarters, Legal Department, in January 2023.

The judge, however, sought further clarification as to why the lawyer would institute charges with the address of his former place of work, about six months after disengagement.

He then ordered police officers attached to the court to take Mohammed to the EFCC for investigation while fixing today (Tuesday) for report on the development.

At the resumed hearing, a legal representation for EFCC, H.A. Okonofua, told the judge that the anti-graft agency did not mandate the institution of the case.

She confirmed that the lawyer was seconded to the Police Force in November 14, 2022.

“The suspect, Ibrahim Mohammed, was seconded back to the Nigeria Police Force in 14 November, 2022 and he was not sent to represent EFCC or prosecute the defendant (Stella Oduah),” she said.

Okonofua added that the outcome of the investigation is being filed at the court.

But Justice Omotosho held that in view of the fact that the report is not yet before him, he would have to adjourn.

He subsequently adjourned to 4th of October, 2023 for the investigation report to be filed before his court.

The suit in question is separate from the case before Justice Inyang Ekwo wherein the EFCC sued Oduah and others for alleged money laundering.