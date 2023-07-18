Stray Bullet: Reps Pass Motion For Prosecution Of NDLEA Officer Who Killed 2-Year-Old

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The House of Representatives has called for a full investigation and prosecution of officers of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) involved in the shooting and killing of a two-year-old boy, Ivan Omhonrina, in Delta State.

The resolution was passed on Tuesday following a motion jointly sponsored by various lawmakers in the Green Chamber.

The motion was prompted by the tragic incident that occurred on July 13, 2023, when Omhonrina was shot and killed by NDLEA officers while returning home from school in Asaba, Delta State.

The motion also noted that two other innocent Nigerians, Ibuchim Ofezie and Bakare Demola, had been allegedly killed by stray bullets fired by law enforcement officers in recent months.

In his motion, a Peoples Democratic Party lawmaker from Delta, Onose Omhonrina, expressed concern about the recurring killings of innocent Nigerians by stray bullets, and called for urgent intervention to address the issue.

The House resolved to refer the matter to the House Committee on Human Rights and National Security and Intelligence, and urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to take over the investigation and prosecution of the NDLEA officers involved in the shooting and killing of Omhonrina.

The House also urged the IGP to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book, and urged the NDLEA and all other law enforcement agencies to provide regular training and sensitization programs for their officers.

The resolution was passed unanimously by the House.