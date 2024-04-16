Abia State Assembly Confirms ASUBEB Board Nominees

Nigeria
By Micheal EZEH

The Abia State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointments of several individuals to the Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB).

Following a screening and confirmation process, the House approved the appointments of:

RELATED
Nigeria

Umuahia Protesters Demand Justice For Deceased Navy Cadet

Nigeria

Nigerian Army Orders Probe into Abia Hotel Manager’s Death

Advertisement

  • Mrs. Ezihe Lydia Onuoha as Chairperson
  • Dr. Uzoamaka Amah-Mbah as Secretary
  • Dr. Onyebuchi C. Onyegbule as Member
  • Mrs. Nwaogwugwu Chioma Nwachi as Member
  • Hon. Onyema Harrison Adiele Onuke as Member

The ASUBEB plays a crucial role in overseeing basic education throughout Abia State.

Leave a comment

Advertisement