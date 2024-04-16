Abia State Assembly Confirms ASUBEB Board Nominees

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointments of several individuals to the Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB).

Following a screening and confirmation process, the House approved the appointments of:

Mrs. Ezihe Lydia Onuoha as Chairperson

Dr. Uzoamaka Amah-Mbah as Secretary

Dr. Onyebuchi C. Onyegbule as Member

Mrs. Nwaogwugwu Chioma Nwachi as Member

Hon. Onyema Harrison Adiele Onuke as Member

The ASUBEB plays a crucial role in overseeing basic education throughout Abia State.