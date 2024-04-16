EFCC To Arraign Cubana Priest Over Naira Mutilation

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Wednesday 17th April 2024 arraign Okechukwu Pascal, popularly known as Chief Cubana priest, a Nigerian business man, before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court, Lagos on a three-count charges of allegedly spraying and tampering with the Naira notes at a social event.

His arraignment is coming shortly after EFCC secured the conviction of a Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, for over a simple offence.

Since the conviction of Bobrisky, EFCC in a press statement issued on Sunday it will clamp down on all celebrities and Nigerians mutilating the Nigerian currency.

However, on 4th April 2024, EFCC led by its prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) in the company of a team of seven lawyers representing the Commission’s Chairman, approached the court with charges filed against Cubana.

Count one of the charges read: “That you, Okechukwu Pascal on 13th Feb. 2024, at Eko Hotel, within the jurisdiction of the court, while dancing during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five hundred naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.”

Count two read: “That you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in 2020, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five hundred naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same for two hours, and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.

While count three said: “That you Okechukwu Pascal sometime in January 2024, in Lagos during a social event, tampered with funds in the denomination of N500 (Five Hundred Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007”.