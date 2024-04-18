ABSU: Abia State Police Arrest Murder Suspect Captured in Viral Video

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a swift response to a viral video depicting the brutal murder of a student, the Abia State Police Command has apprehended the prime suspect.

The victim, Emmanuel Uche, a 500-level student at Abia State University, was attacked in front of Miracle Lodge, Uturu, on March 11, 2024. The graphic video sparked outrage and a public outcry for justice.

Acting on credible intelligence, a team of police detectives from the Abia State Police Command apprehended the suspect, Emmanuel Victor, today, April 18, 2024, at approximately 11:00 am. Mr. Victor was identified in the viral video committing the murder.

According to a press release by ASP Maureen Chinaka, Police Public Relations Officer, the suspect has confessed to the crime. He is currently detained and will be arraigned in court soon.

The release stated:

“On 11/3/2024, a viral video surfaced depicting the murder of Emmanuel Uche, a 500-level student of Abia State University, in front of Miracle Lodge, Uturu.

“Acting on credible intelligence, today 18/4/2024, at about 1100hrs, a team of police detectives from Abia State Police Command, apprehended the principal suspect at Isiukwuato who was captured in the viral video committing the murder of Emmanuel Uche at Miracle Lodge, Abia State University, Uturu.

“The suspect, identified as Emmanuel Victor, has confessed to the crime. He is currently in lawful custody and will be charged to court.”