Over 1.9 Million Candidates Jostle For Admission Slots As 2024 UTME Begins Today

The 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME), begins today, April 19, 2024 in over 700 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide.

According to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), 1, 985, 642 candidates registered for the examination which will elapse April 29, 2024.

While disclosing the guidelines for the examination, the Board warned that candidates who arrived 30 minutes late will not be allowed to sit the examination and would be marked as absent.

It also warned candidates to steer clear of all the prohibited items, which have been banned from the examination centres.

Some of the items include smart watches, smart lens (unprescribed glasses), calculators, smart rings, smart pens, bluetooth devices, flash drives, among others.

JAMB also warned the parents of the candidates to refrain from being around the examination premises, as the Board strictly prohibits parents from being present during the examination.

It also ORDERED(Link) all CBT centre owners to arrest any parent, who is found near any of their facilities during the exercise.

The Board also reiterates its zero tolerance for examination infractions and other unwholesome practices that could be detrimental to the conduct of the examination.

It further disclosed that plans have been concluded to ensure the success of the examination.