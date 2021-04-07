Abuja Federal High Court Gate Locked With Chain As Judiciary Workers Continue Strike

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The main entrance gate of the Federal High Court, Maitama Abuja, was locked with chain and padlock as members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) were seen hanging around the court to prevent entrance by visitors.

Those trying to enter through the small gate on Wednesday were also turned back.

“Nobody is entering inside today. We dey strike,” one of the security officials told a visitor.

Recall that the Secretary-General of JUSUN, Comrade Isaiah Adetola, had directed members to embark on an indefinte strike beginning from Tuesday pending when the federal government grants financial autonomy to the judiciary sector.

“You are directed to shut down Courts/Departments in your states until further notice from the National Secretariat of JUSUN in Abuja”.

An operative of the Nigeria Police Force also told our correspondent that the growing number of strike action by workers was getting out of hand, adding that the federal government needed to intervene.

“Resident doctors are on strike, Polytechnic lecturers, now Judiciary…the President is in London and he has said nothing,” the operative said.