Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashan Make Forbes Billionaire List

Filmmaker Tyler Perry and cosmetics and shapewear businesswoman, Kim Kardashan, have added their names on the forbes billionaire list for the first time.

This is according to ratings by Forbes showing Perry and Kim Kardashan reaching $1bn both.

Other TV series from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta include Sistas and The Oval. He’s working on All the Queen’s Men for BET+, the streaming service joint venture between Perry and ViacomCBS.

Perry and Kardashian joined Kanye West among 493 first-timers in the Forbes’ 35th annual list.

The list has a total of 2,755 billionaires which is 660 more than 2020.

Singer and entrepreneur Kanye, who has a multi-year deal to design sneaker brand Yeezy for Adidas, is number 1,750 with $1.8bn.

Kardashian joins Kanye who is soon to be her ex-husband in the billionaire’s club at number 2,674.

She runs a reality TV show which she turned into fortune and a mobile game, cosmetics and most recently shapewear business.

Her wealth rose from $780m in October 2020 to $1bn in 2021.

According to Forbes, all the world’s billionaires have a combined network of $13.1tn, up from $8tn in 2020.

List of other US billionaires in the entertainment space

Michael Bloomberg, No. 20 ($59 billion)

Rupert Murdoch and family, No. 71 ($23.5 billion)

Donald Newhouse, No. 109 ($17.6 billion)

Jack Dorsey, No. 173 ($12.5 billion)

Charlie Ergen, No. 241 ($9.6 billion)

David Geffen, No. 245 ($9.5 billion)

John Malone, No. 316 ($7.8 billion)

George Lucas, No. 339 ($7.4 billion)

Charles Dolan and family, No. 440 ($6.1 billion)

Clive Calder, No. 502 ($5.5 billion)

Reed Hastings, No. 550 ($5.1 billion)

Barry Diller, No. 680 ($4.2 billion)

Steven Spielberg, No. 807 ($3.7 billion)

Arnon Milchan, No. 891 ($3.4 billion)

Haim Saban, No. 1,008 ($3 billion)

Oprah Winfrey, No. 1,174 ($2.7 billion)

Ted Turner, No. 1,362 ($2.3 billion)

Brian Roberts, No. 1,664 ($1.9 billion)

Jay-Z, No. 2,141 ($1.4 billion)

Thomas Tull, No. 2,378 ($1.2 billion)