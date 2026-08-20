NAPTIP Seals P/Harcourt Maternity Facility Over N13.5m Baby Trafficking Deal

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has sealed a maternity facility in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, over alleged involvement in the sale and trafficking of children.

The operation, carried out in collaboration with the Rivers State Ministry of Health, also led to the arrest of the owner of the facility, an alleged facilitator of the transaction and another staff member.

The facility, located in the Elelenwo area of Port Harcourt, was reportedly operating from a residential apartment and is suspected of being used by a child-trafficking syndicate involved in the procurement, sale and unlawful transfer of children.

According to a statement by NAPTIP’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Vincent Adekoye, on Thursday, preliminary investigations indicated that a Liberian national residing in Belgium arrived in Nigeria without evidence of pregnancy but allegedly took custody of three children within about one month.

The agency said intelligence gathered in the course of the investigation suggested that about N13.5m exchanged hands in connection with the transfer of the three children and other individuals associated with the maternity.l

NAPTIP said the operation followed actionable intelligence on the suspected criminal network and was part of its nationwide surveillance of maternity and healthcare facilities suspected of operating as “baby factories.”

Advertisement

The agency said its operatives from Abuja and Rivers State, alongside officials of the state Ministry of Health, sealed the facility to preserve evidence and safeguard the scene pending the conclusion of investigations.

Investigators are examining the identities, whereabouts and welfare of the children, as well as their biological and legal parentage.

They are also tracing financial transactions linked to the alleged deal and investigating the possible involvement of medical personnel and other individuals in the procurement and transfer of the children.

The Director-General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, expressed concern over the alleged involvement of some maternity and health centres in illegal adoption, child sale and trafficking.

Bello said the alleged involvement of a foreign national in the case was particularly disturbing.

Advertisement

“I am particularly disturbed that foreign nationals now come to Nigeria to patronize these suspected criminal elements and procure children like a common object of trade across the border. This is sad and totally unacceptable,” she said.

She added that the agency had expanded its investigation to identify everyone connected to the case and promised that anyone found culpable would face the law.

The NAPTIP boss stressed that the investigation remained ongoing and that all suspects would be subjected to due process, while the safety and welfare of the affected children remained the agency’s priority.

She urged members of the public to report suspected cases of child trafficking, illegal adoption, baby-selling and other forms of exploitation to NAPTIP through its zonal or state commands.