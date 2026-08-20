Man Steals Third Mainland Bridge CCTV Cables

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old man, Chidiebere Ochiri, for allegedly vandalising and stealing government-installed CCTV camera cables, irons and other infrastructure on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Tijani Fatai, disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing on the operational achievements recorded by the command in August 2026.

According to the police, Ochiri was arrested in connection with the vandalism of cables connecting CCTV cameras and other metal infrastructure installed on the bridge and its environs.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to carrying out the vandalism over several months, adding that he usually sold the stolen copper wires to scavengers and scrap dealers for about N12,000 per kilogramme.

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The police said one quantity of copper wire was recovered from the suspect as an exhibit.

The command said investigations were ongoing to arrest the suspect’s alleged accomplice, identify other individuals involved in the vandalism and trace the scavengers and scrap dealers allegedly receiving the stolen materials.